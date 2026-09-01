Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker joins NAM anniversary event in Serbia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, is on a working visit to Serbia to participate in a high-level ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

According to information released by the Parliament’s press service, the Speaker delivered a speech at the event as part of her visit.

At the beginning of her speech, the Speaker conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of this significant event.

The Speaker then noted that 65 years ago, the Non-Aligned Movement brought together several states around common goals, such as the protection of their independence, sovereignty, and the right to determine their own future. Since the organization’s inception, the system of international relations has undergone significant changes. However, the principles of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and equality of states; non-interference in internal affairs; justice; peaceful coexistence; and fulfillment of international obligations, which form the foundation of the Movement, remain of great importance for ensuring stability and a just world order in the system of international relations.

The Speaker of Parliament noted that over the past 65 years, the Non-Aligned Movement has become an important platform for advancing the common interests and goals of its member states, as well as for making a collective contribution to addressing global challenges.

She noted that the fundamental principles of the Non-Aligned Movement are fully consistent with the guiding principles of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, and these principles also guided Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Movement from 2019 to 2024.

The Speaker of Parliament noted that at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in Baku in 2019, President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to the Bandung Principles, international law, and justice, as well as its commitment to strengthening the unity, solidarity, and international standing of the Movement.

Gafarova noted that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, special attention was paid to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among the Movement’s member states; an initiative was put forward to hold high-level meetings between the Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations, and a contribution was made to shaping a coordinated international response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences. It was noted that Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 80 countries, as well as technical support and educational grants. The speaker also noted that special attention was paid to the institutional development of the Movement and to broadening its participation across different generations and institutions.

She also highlighted the establishment in 2022 of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization, headquartered in Baku. It was noted that the expansion of the Organization’s activities enables young people to play a more active role in promoting the Movement’s values and goals.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament also highlighted the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network. She noted that the activities of the Parliamentary Network, established in 2021, have significantly expanded over the past period: five conferences have been held, important institutional decisions have been adopted, and the Network’s headquarters has been established in Baku.

The speaker stated that today the Network brings together the parliaments of 71 countries that are members of the Non-Aligned Movement. This reflects the determination of our parliaments to promote the implementation of the Bandung Principles and to advance dialogue, peace, justice, and sustainable development through parliamentary diplomacy.

In closing her remarks, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stated that the main tasks facing the Non-Aligned Movement are to preserve its unity and solidarity, strengthen its international voice, and increase its contribution to peace, sustainable development, and a more just and equitable world order.