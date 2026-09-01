Azerbaijan, China advance talks on new energy projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijan and China held talks on energy projects.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan following the meeting between Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the chairman of the supervisory board of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Zhang Chuanjiang.

“During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, and it was emphasized that the two countries’ successful cooperation in various fields has created broad opportunities in the energy sector. The importance of documents contributing to the further strengthening of strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China was noted. The meeting discussed the cooperative relations that have developed between Azerbaijani and Chinese companies in the energy sector, and an exchange of views took place on opportunities for developing the existing partnership and implementing new joint projects.”

“CNOOC representatives expressed interest in participating in energy projects being implemented in Azerbaijan. During the discussions, potential projects in the oil and gas sector and in the field of ‘green’ energy were considered, including possible energy projects in the Caspian Sea,” the press release said.