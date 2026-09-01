Trump says U.S. striking Iranian targets near Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States is currently carrying out strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump wrote about this in Truth Social.

According to Trump, the strikes are “large and powerful” and were launched in retaliation for Iran’s alleged attempt to place sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He claimed that the waterway is currently free of mines, saying they had either been completely removed or detonated.

Trump also said Iran had fired eight missiles at a U.S. military base in Jordan, but that all of them had been successfully intercepted.

The U.S. president warned Tehran of further military action if Iran retaliates against the latest strikes.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added that the potential response would not be the largest attack, saying an even bigger operation was “waiting in the wings.”

“When it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said.