Kyrgyz, Russian presidents discuss strategic partnership and bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit.

This was reported in a statement by the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration.

The parties reportedly discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, energy, and humanitarian spheres.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov noted the strategic nature of Kyrgyz-Russian relations and the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

"Our bilateral relations have a solid foundation and are strategic in nature. We attach great importance to the high level of cooperation achieved with the Russian Federation and are committed to further strengthening and expanding practical cooperation," the Head of State said.

Sadyr Japarov thanked President Vladimir Putin for his participation in the Bishkek SCO Summit and his support for Kyrgyzstan's priorities during its chairmanship of the Organization.

In turn, Vladimir Putin noted Kyrgyzstan's extensive work in preparing and hosting the SCO summit, emphasizing the achievements of the country's chairmanship.

"During Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship, with your direct participation, important decisions were reached on the further development and strengthening of the Organization. Following the summit, a number of key documents were approved, including the Bishkek Declaration and the Protocol to the SCO Charter," the Russian President noted.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, noting the positive dynamics of interaction in trade, economics, investment, energy, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.

Particular attention was paid to the further development of interregional ties, the implementation of joint economic projects, as well as cooperation in education and support of the Russian language.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Kyrgyz-Russian strategic partnership and alliance are successfully developing based on traditions of friendship, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests.

"We are personally monitoring the key issues of bilateral cooperation and are committed to further consistently developing our collaboration," the Russian President said.

At the end of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov presented Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation, with the Order of Dostuk, a state award of the Kyrgyz Republic, for his significant contribution to the development of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation.