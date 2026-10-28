Uzbekneftegaz, Petronas discuss long-term gas supplies, joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz discussed with Malaysia's Petronas the possibility of arranging long-term natural gas and gas condensate supplies to Uzbekistan, as well as potential cooperation in exploration and field development, at a meeting on October 21-23 in Turkmenistan.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the discussions took place in Ashgabat on the sidelines of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026).

A delegation led by Farid Muminov, deputy chairman of Uzbekneftegaz’s management board, met with Mohd Redhani bin Abdul Rahman, Petronas vice president for international assets, to explore prospects for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

The parties discussed potential joint projects, including long-term supplies of natural gas and gas condensate to Uzbekistan. They also considered opportunities to expand cooperation in geological exploration and the development of hydrocarbon fields.

Particular attention was given to identifying mutually beneficial areas for practical cooperation and continuing joint work on prospective projects.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the continuation of gas condensate supplies to the Bukhara Oil Refinery, one of Uzbekistan’s key facilities for processing petroleum products.

Following the meeting, representatives of both companies expressed interest in further developing cooperation, maintaining constructive dialogue and continuing work on the areas discussed.

Petronas is a Malaysian state-owned energy company with international operations across the oil and gas value chain, including exploration, production, processing and marketing. Its potential cooperation with Uzbekneftegaz could create opportunities to strengthen Uzbekistan’s hydrocarbon supply arrangements and explore new upstream projects.