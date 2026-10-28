Wonderful explores opening an office in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Wonderful, an international technology company specializing in the application and advancement of AI technologies, is exploring the possibility of opening an office in Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, this issue was discussed at a meeting between Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Wonderful’s founder and CEO, Bar Winkler.

The meeting covered the application of artificial intelligence solutions in the public sector, accelerating digital transformation, as well as the possibility of opening an office in Azerbaijan and recruiting local specialists.

Wonderful is an AI startup founded in 2025. The company develops artificial intelligence agents for businesses to automate customer interactions and business workflows. Its technology is designed to adapt to local languages, cultural norms, regulations, and the specific needs of each market. Wonderful initially focused on customer support but is expanding its platform to cover a wider range of business operations. The company combines its AI platform with local implementation teams that integrate the technology into customers’ existing systems and processes.

According to an official statement from Wonderful dated September 2, 2026, the company operates in more than 35 markets and has 650 employees worldwide. On the same date, the company announced the completion of a Series C funding round totaling $550 million, valuing the company at $5 billion.

The company’s flagship product, “Wonderful AI OS,” integrates various artificial intelligence models, agents, workflows, and existing information systems onto a single platform.

Wonderful’s solutions span sectors such as banking, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, energy and utilities, and aviation.