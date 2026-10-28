Azerbaijan and UNOCT discuss further cooperation on counter-terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan’s State Security Service and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) discussed further cooperation on counter-terrorism today in Baku.

According to a post by UNOCT on X, the discussions were held during the meeting between Acting Under-Secretary-General of UNOCT Alexandre Zouev and Ali Naghiyev, chief of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, in Baku.

The meeting followed up on the recent Baku Security Forum and focused on strengthening cooperation between the UN office and Azerbaijan in countering terrorism.

Earlier, on October 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Alexander Zouev. During the meeting, the sides highlighted the effective partnership established between Azerbaijan and various UN bodies and exchanged views on issues related to Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) was established by the UN General Assembly in June 2017 to lead and coordinate the Organisation’s global counter-terrorism efforts. Headed by an Under-Secretary-General, UNOCT works to enhance coherence across the UN system, strengthen Member States’ capacities to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism, mobilise resources, and promote the balanced implementation of the four pillars of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.