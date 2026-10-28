Azerbaijan confident in achieving transport sector targets - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan will be able to achieve its targets in the transport sector, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue held in Baku.

According to Hummatov, the number of passengers carried by the Baku Circular Railway has increased from around 30,000 to 53,000 compared with the figure recorded two years ago.

“Passenger traffic is expected to increase further in the coming years. As part of the renewal of its fleet, AZAL is already operating 10 new-generation aircraft. The fleet is expected to expand significantly and be fully renewed by 2032. Specific financing programs have been предусмотрed for this purpose. Replacing aircraft will reduce carbon emissions per unit of output in the aviation sector by around 20%. Modernization is also underway in maritime transport. At the same time, carbon emissions are declining, and economic growth is being recorded,” he said.

The deputy minister noted that the transport sector grew by 10% in the first nine months of this year, while transit cargo volumes increased by more than 14%.

“Implementation of the relevant measures involves incorporating commitments into government programs and ensuring effective cooperation with international financial institutions. Such cooperation is already in place in aviation, rail and urban rail transport,” Hummatov said.

He noted that digitalization improves economic efficiency while also helping make transport services more accessible to the public.

According to the deputy minister, affordability depends in part on the cost of services. To keep prices reasonable, priority should be given to transport options that use fuel more efficiently.

“I hope that in the coming years Azerbaijan will be able to achieve its targets in line with its commitments and the programs in place,” he concluded.