Turkmennebit's Nebitdag unit drills eight production wells in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Specialists from the Nebitdag Drilling Operations Department of Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit State Concern drilled eight production wells from January through September 2026.

This was reported in a publication issued by the state concern today.

During the reporting period, the department also carried out 15,485 meters of underground excavation and geological exploration work, according to the publication.

Drilling operations are currently underway at new wells at the Barsagelmes, Goturdepe and Uzynada hydrocarbon fields in western Turkmenistan. The commissioning of the new wells is expected to increase oil and natural gas production at Turkmennebit, the report noted.

For reference, the Nebitdag Drilling Operations Department is part of the Nebitgazburawlayysh Trust under Turkmennebit State Concern. Established in 1971, the department drills production wells at oil and gas fields in the country’s western Balkan region, including Nebitdag, Goturdepe, Barsagelmes, Northern Goturdepe, Western Goturdepe, Eastern Cheleken and Mydar. In July 2026, the department reported operating 12 Chinese-made drilling rigs and completing four wells during the first five months of the year.

Turkmennebit is a vertically integrated state-owned company responsible for developing oil and gas fields, producing and processing hydrocarbons, and supplying petroleum products to domestic and export markets. Its structure includes drilling and production units, as well as the Turkmenbashi and Seydi oil refineries.