UN seeks to expand cooperation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The United Nations (UN) intends to expand cooperation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Dmytro Shlapachenko, told reporters on the sidelines of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, issues regarding the expansion of cooperation, specifically concerning projects implemented in Karabakh and East Zangezur, the transition to green energy, and other areas, are being discussed between the UN and Azerbaijan.

He noted that a Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030 has been signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN, with inclusive development and climate change identified as key focus areas.

"A framework agreement for 2026–2030 has been signed between the UN and the Government of Azerbaijan. Within this, two main areas, inclusive development and climate change, hold a prominent place," Shlapachenko remarked.

According to the UN representative, a strategic dialogue took place last week in Khankendi between the Government of Azerbaijan and all UN agencies. During the meeting, discussions were held on supporting initiatives being implemented in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as strengthening cooperation in this regard.

"Last Friday, we held a strategic dialogue in Khankendi between all UN agencies and the government, and we reached an agreement to closely support the government's initiatives in these two regions, Karabakh and East Zangezur," he said.

Shlapachenko emphasized that the cooperation won't be limited solely to green energy. According to him, the UN intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields, including urbanization, agriculture, healthcare, and households.

"This cooperation includes green energy, but we don't want to limit it to that alone. We aim to expand the partnership into other areas, such as urbanization, agriculture, healthcare, and household-related sectors," the UN official explained.

He also provided information regarding the SDG dialogues planned to be held in Azerbaijan next year.

"We are planning two SDG dialogues for next year. Although the exact dates haven’t yet been determined, one is expected to take place in Shusha, and the other in Nakhchivan," said Shlapachenko.

The resident coordinator pointed out that the dialogues scheduled for next year will focus primarily on the localization of the SDGs.

"The main topic to be discussed will be the localization of the SDGs. We are very excited about this opportunity, as we believe these dialogues bring together the right policymakers, open up new critical pathways, and foster deeper reflection," he added.