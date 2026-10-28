Uzbekistan, Oman's Voltamp explore high-voltage transformer production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Uzbekistan’s electrical engineering association, Uzeltexsanoat, is exploring cooperation with Oman’s Voltamp Energy to establish high-voltage transformer production in Uzbekistan and localize the manufacture of key components.

The Uzbek Association of Electrical Engineering Enterprises announced the initiative on October 27, following a visit by an Uzbek delegation to the Voltamp Power SAOC manufacturing plant in Sohar, Oman.

The delegation was led by Bakhtiyor Khaydarov, director of Uzbekistan’s Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement, and Mirziyod Yunusov, chairman of Uzeltexsanoat. During the visit, the parties discussed opportunities to develop cooperation in transformer manufacturing and increase local production of key components in Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation examined the company’s high-voltage transformer manufacturing technologies, quality control systems, and experience in localizing components.

The delegation also held talks with Sayyid Aymen bin Hamad al-Busaidi, chairman of Voltamp Energy’s board of directors, and Muhammad Ajmal Basha, the company’s chief executive officer.

The discussions focused on the possibility of launching high-voltage transformer production in Uzbekistan with the participation of Nura Group, as well as localizing key components.

The proposed cooperation could support the development of Uzbekistan’s electrical equipment industry, expand domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce reliance on imported components. However, the announcement did not specify the project’s planned capacity, investment value, or implementation timeline.

The visit followed a meeting on October 16 between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Voltamp Energy Chairman Sayyid Aymen bin Hamad al-Busaidy. The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in solar energy and high-voltage transformer manufacturing.

The follow-up visit to Oman was aimed at examining manufacturing technologies and exploring practical opportunities to advance cooperation in the electrical engineering sector.