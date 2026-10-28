Azerbaijan's grid code to boost renewable energy investment - Masdar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Grid Code will increase transparency to attract investment in Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector, Murad Sadigov, head of Masdar's Azerbaijan office, said at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the Azerbaijani government has allocated significant investments to the development of the power grid infrastructure.

“The Ministry of Energy, in collaboration with Azerishiq, has prepared a grid development plan, with international experts brought in to assist in its development. Studies were conducted on the feasibility of connecting renewable energy sources to the grid, taking into account future electricity demand. As a result, projected consumption figures and target parameters for connecting new generating capacity were established. In addition, a working group was formed in collaboration with “Azerishiq,” involving international experts from the United States, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan,” he said.

Sadigov noted that, for the first time in the country’s history, static and dynamic models of the power grid were developed, making it possible to identify problem areas digitally and determine possible ways to resolve them.

According to him, the results of these studies pave the way for connecting new power plants to the grid. At the same time, it is necessary to establish transparent and clear rules for investors in the renewable energy sector, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

A Masdar representative emphasized that the development of a grid code, on which “Azerishiq” is currently working, plays a key role in this process.

He noted that the adoption of this document will establish uniform conditions for connecting to the power grid and ensure more transparent rules for attracting investment in renewable energy.

The 9th SDG Dialogue is taking place in Baku. The event is organized jointly by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, and the United Nations (UN).

The theme of the event is “Accelerating the NDC3.0: Advancing Energy Sector Decarbonization for Sustainable Development.”

The dialogue covers issues related to Azerbaijan’s fulfillment of its national climate commitments, the green transition of the energy sector, the development of renewable energy sources, and investment opportunities in this field.