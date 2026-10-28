President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of the Czech Republic

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the people of the Czech Republic on the occasion of your country’s National Day.

We are pleased with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Czech relations, which are rooted in rich traditions. Active political dialogue provides a solid foundation for expanding our cooperation in the economic, energy, transport, defense industry, humanitarian and other fields.

I believe that, by making the most of existing opportunities through our joint efforts, we will further deepen our bilateral relations and strengthen effective cooperation, which holds immense potential.

On this significant day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of the Czech Republic lasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.