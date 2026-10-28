Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing cooperation within OIC - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to developing cooperation, strengthening solidarity and promoting mutual support within the framework of the OIC, and consistently works towards achieving these goals, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, held in Baku.

“Corruption is a crime that undermines public trust in state institutions and damages social justice, fair competition and economic development. In some cases, the transnational nature of such crimes necessitates measures at both national and international levels. In this regard, the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention of the Member States of the OIC on Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation is a strategic document that establishes a common legal framework in this field. Azerbaijan’s accession to this Convention is of great importance for strengthening international cooperation,” the head of state emphasized.

The Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is being held in Baku.

The event, taking place at the Baku Congress Center, runs from October 27 to 28.

More than 250 participants are expected to attend, including representatives from 48 of the OIC’s 57 member states. They include heads of 30 government agencies, ambassadors, senior officials and representatives of five international and regional organizations, as well as representatives of three observer states.

On the second day of the meeting, interviews with foreign delegates and prosecutors general are scheduled, followed by the closing ceremony.