7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue set to host 26 events in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28.The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is being held this year with a more extensive program compared to previous years, and a total of 26 different events are planned within the framework of the forum, Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov, told reporters on the sidelines of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the forum's program includes four main dialogues, as well as plenary and panel sessions. The central theme of the event is building bridges in a fragmented world and fostering dialogue for the sake of a shared future.

Jafarov noted that, alongside the Ministry of Culture, the forum's partners include the UN Alliance of Civilizations, ICESCO, UNESCO, and UN Tourism. International partners, as well as relevant local government institutions, depending on the specific topics under discussion, are participating in the vast majority of the events.

The deputy minister emphasized that special attention has been paid to broadening the representation of various social groups at this year's forum. In addition to representatives from governments and international organizations, women, youth, and members of the private sector are being encouraged to join the discussions.

"The goal here is to enable everyone to have a voice and participate in intercultural dialogue," Jafarov remarked.

He added that more than 500 international guests are participating in the forum. The participants, alongside representatives of governments and international organizations, include representatives from international non-governmental organizations, prominent foreign media outlets, and academic circles, as well as professors from leading foreign universities and young leaders.