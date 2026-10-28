Baku to host next UN Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The next Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations will be held in Baku in 2027, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, Ramin Mammadov, said at a panel session titled "Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Shared Future" of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The committee chairman noted that holding the forum in Baku is rooted in a strong partnership between Azerbaijan and the UNAOC, and that it will contribute to the advancement of global solidarity and strategic dialogue.

"Building on this strong partnership, we take particular pride in the fact that Azerbaijan will host the next UNAOC Global Forum in Baku in 2027, further strengthening our shared commitment to fostering global solidarity and strategic dialogue," he emphasized.

Mammadov pointed out that, over the years, Azerbaijan has been actively involved in promoting respect for religious and cultural diversity, mutual understanding, and multicultural values on a global scale. The "Baku Process," an initiative launched by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has quickly gained international recognition as a model for global dialogue and cooperation.

According to him, within this framework, Azerbaijan has successfully hosted the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the UNAOC Global Forum, and summits of world religious leaders. The committee chairman also noted that Azerbaijan supports international solidarity and a unified stance in the fight against Islamophobia, hate speech, and discrimination.

He remarked that the country firmly supports the UN Action Plan for Monitoring and Strengthening Response Measures to Combat Antisemitism, as well as ongoing efforts toward the development of a UN Action Plan to Combat Islamophobia.