Turkmenistan, Iraq discuss prospects for bilateral migration cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Turkmenistan and Iraq discussed prospects for cooperation in the migration sector.

This was reflected in a press release published by the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan following the meeting held yesterday between the representatives of the service and Iraq’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Turkmenistan, Jassim Mohammed Al-Attar.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on opportunities for bilateral cooperation in migration and discussed its priority areas.

The parties also noted the level of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed confidence in the further development of cooperation.

To note, Turkmenistan and Iraq established diplomatic relations in 2009 and have since explored cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian affairs. Iraq opened its embassy in Ashgabat in March 2026, 17 years after diplomatic ties were established. In December 2025, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid visited Ashgabat and met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. In July 2026, Iraq’s Council of Ministers authorized the country’s trade minister to negotiate and sign a draft agreement with Turkmenistan covering economic, trade, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

Energy has also featured in bilateral discussions. The countries explored a swap arrangement for Turkmen natural gas to reach Iraq through Iran, but Reuters reported in September 2025 that the proposed deal had been suspended after Baghdad failed to secure U.S. approval amid sanctions concerns. The arrangement therefore remains distinct from an operational gas supply route.