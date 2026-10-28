UN supports holding SDG dialogues in Shusha, Nakhchivan in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The UN supports the holding of two dialogues on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Azerbaijan in 2027 - in Shusha and Nakhchivan, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Dmytro Shlapachenko, said on Wednesday at the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the dates and topics of the upcoming dialogues have not yet been determined. These issues are planned to be discussed jointly with the Azerbaijani government.

Shlapachenko noted that during the current dialogue, representatives from various ministries presented information on measures being taken in different sectors of the economy to achieve decarbonization goals.

“I was impressed by the efforts being made by various government ministries to ensure decarbonization. At the same time, the situation is a cause for serious concern, and no single country can solve this problem on its own. We are dependent on regional and global trends. Therefore, we need to explore opportunities to expand cooperation beyond Azerbaijan. The UN is ready to provide support,” he said.

According to him, the transition to renewable energy sources is becoming a widespread trend in various regions of the world. In this regard, it is necessary to take into account changes in the European energy market, which is one of the main markets for Azerbaijani energy resources.

Shlapachenko emphasized that the Azerbaijani government is taking steps to transition to green energy.

He also noted that the UN is ready to work with the Azerbaijani government to explore new topics for future SDG dialogues.

The 9th SDG Dialogue is taking place in Baku. The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, and the United Nations (UN).

The theme of the event is “Accelerating the NDC3.0: Advancing Energy Sector Decarbonization for Sustainable Development.”

The dialogue addresses issues related to the fulfillment of Azerbaijan’s national climate commitments, the green transition of the energy sector, the development of renewable energy sources, and investment opportunities in this field.