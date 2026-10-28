Baku Steel Company presented its product portfolio at an exhibition in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

Dedicated to the sustainable development of the energy sector, current trends in the global energy market and investment opportunities in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry, the event brought together industrial companies and business representatives from a range of countries.

At the exhibition, Baku Steel Company showcased rebar, wire rod, pipes, billets and ferrosilicon. Visitors to the stand were provided with information on the products’ technical specifications, applications and compliance with international quality standards.

BSC’s stand, prepared for OGT 2026, received the “Best Stand Design” award. The award recognized outstanding creativity, professional design and excellence in exhibition stand presentation.

During the event, company representatives held B2B meetings with potential partners to discuss demand in regional markets, possible areas of cooperation and projects of mutual interest.

Participation in OGT 2026 provided Baku Steel Company with an important opportunity to strengthen its position in international markets, develop new business relationships and expand its export geography.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus, manufacturing high-quality steel products for the construction, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

For more information: www.bakusteel.com

More photos from the exhibition: