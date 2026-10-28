Azerbaijan approves Regulation on “Electronic Register and Cadastre of Immovable Property”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the approval of the "Regulation on the Electronic Register and Cadastre of Immovable Property Information System" and the regulation of certain related matters.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the "Regulation on the Electronic Register and Cadastre of Immovable Property Information System" (hereinafter referred to as the "Regulation") has been approved.

According to the decree, it has been established that the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan acts as the owner of the "Electronic Register and Cadastre of Immovable Property" information system (hereinafter referred to as "DERKIS"), while the "State Cadastre and Register of Immovable Property", a public legal entity subordinate to the said Service, acts as its operator.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must resolve matters arising from this decree.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must:

- take the necessary measures for the establishment, maintenance, organization of operations, and development of DERKIS;

- within a period of eighteen months:

- must ensure the entry into DERKIS of documents and data, as envisaged in Clause 4.2 of the Regulation and prepared (or issued) prior to the entry into force of this decree, that are currently held within the information resources of entities subordinate to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan (whether or not they are part of the ministry’s formal structure).

It must ensure the migration of data contained in the Electronic Cadastral Land Registration Information System to DERKIS, as well as the termination of the operations of the Electronic Cadastral Land Registration Information System.

In coordination with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, and in accordance with the "Government Cloud (G-cloud) Concept" (approved by Decree No. 718 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 3, 2019), it must take measures to host, maintain, and enhance DERKİS within the "Government Cloud." Furthermore, it must ensure the inclusion of DERKIS in the "Unified Register of State Information Resources, Systems, and Electronic Services" and in the state register of information systems containing personal data.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan must, within a period of eighteen months, take the necessary measures, in coordination with the state bodies (institutions) that hold within their information resources the documents and data referred to in Clause 4.2 of the Regulation (which were prepared or issued prior to the entry into force of this decree), to ensure the transmission of said documents and data to DERKIS via the E-Government Information System. At the same time, jointly with the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan, and taking into account Part 1 of this decree, it must ensure the implementation of measures arising from the requirements of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 263 dated September 12, 2018, "On the approval of the Rules for the formation, maintenance, integration, and archiving of state information resources and systems' and on certain measures related to e-government."

The following amendments shall be made to Part 2 of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 113 dated March 12, 1999, "On the implementation of the law of Azerbaijan on the State Cadastre of Immovable Property, Land Monitoring, and Land Management” (Collection of Legislation of Azerbaijan, 1999, No. 3, Article 165 (Volume I); Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 784 dated September 2, 2026).

According to the document, Part 1 of the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 818 dated March 7, 2016, "On additional measures in the sphere of regulation of land relations in Azerbaijan" (Collection of Legislation of Azerbaijan, 2016, No. 3, Article 439 (Volume I); 2024, No. 7, Article 823), is repealed.