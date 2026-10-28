Uzbekistan’s Foreign Investors Council, AmCham sign investment memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Foreign Investors Council under the President of Uzbekistan and the American Chamber of Commerce in Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of understanding on October 27 in Uzbekistan to improve the country’s investment climate, attract foreign capital, and strengthen dialogue between government authorities and businesses.

This was stated by the American Chamber of Commerce in Uzbekistan.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the agreement establishes a framework for expanding cooperation between the two organizations, with a focus on addressing barriers to business activity and improving conditions for investors.

The parties plan to work together to simplify trade and customs procedures, identify and address obstacles facing businesses, implement joint projects, and exchange experience.

In addition, the memorandum is intended to strengthen engagement between public institutions and the private sector, providing a platform for discussing investment-related challenges and developing practical solutions.

The agreement reflects efforts to improve Uzbekistan’s business environment and expand cooperation with international business organizations. By facilitating dialogue between investors and government representatives, the two organizations aim to support foreign investment and strengthen the country’s position as a destination for international business.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Uzbekistan (AmCham) is an independent business association established in 1997 by representatives of foreign businesses operating in the country. It serves as a platform for dialogue between the private sector and government authorities, advocates for its members’ business interests, and promotes Uzbekistan as an investment destination. The organization also facilitates networking, information exchange, and cooperation among local and international companies.