Bosnia and Herzegovina values law enforcement cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Bosnia and Herzegovina highly values its cooperation with Azerbaijan’s law enforcement agencies, particularly the Prosecutor General’s Office, in the areas of information exchange and operational activities, Deputy Minister of Security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ivica Bošnjak, told reporters on the sidelines of the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement authorities in member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He expressed his honor in participating in the Baku conference and representing his country, and conveyed his gratitude for the invitation.

The deputy minister noted that, as Bosnia and Herzegovina is a relatively young state, the institutions tasked with combating corruption and organized crime are also relatively new. In this regard, the experience and knowledge of partner countries are of particular importance.

"The experience of other countries, especially that of our friend, Azerbaijan, is highly valuable and beneficial to us. Crime knows no borders, and criminal activities often involve links to various states. In this context, we maintain excellent cooperation with Azerbaijan’s law enforcement agencies, most notably the Prosecutor General’s Office, regarding the exchange of information and other areas. We value this highly," he noted.

The deputy minister emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing modern-day challenges.

"Without such cooperation, we cannot effectively combat modern challenges and various forms of crime. We hope to further strengthen our cooperation with other partner states, including friendly Azerbaijan, in the period ahead," he added.