Nippon Steel wins pipe supply order for Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh project (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 28. The Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel has received an order to supply high-quality, corrosion-resistant pipes for oil and gas wells as part of Phase IV of the Galkynysh gas field development project in Turkmenistan, the company's marketing representative Keiichi Kuroda told Trend on the sidelines of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

According to him, the company has been supplying pipes for the Galkynysh project since 2012. Over this time, cooperation with Turkmenistan has evolved into a long-term partnership tied to the development of one of the country’s largest gas fields.

"We are pleased to have received the order for Phase IV of the Galkynysh development and to have the opportunity to continue contributing to Turkmenistan’s development," Kuroda noted.

Nippon Steel Corporation is one of Japan’s largest steel companies, founded in 2012 through the merger of Nippon Steel Corporation and Sumitomo Metal Industries. The group is engaged in the production of steel, steel products, engineering solutions, and new materials. According to the company’s own data, its total crude steel production capacity is approximately 76 million metric tons per year.

One of Nippon Steel’s business areas is the production of pipes for the oil and gas industry, including OCTG pipes used in drilling and well operations. The company also manufactures pipes made of corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA) designed for use in aggressive environments, including conditions with elevated levels of carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide. These products are used in projects where equipment must meet stringent requirements for reliability and durability.

Earlier, Trend’s correspondent reported that, as part of the fourth phase of development of the Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan, there are plans to build a gas processing plant with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of marketable gas per year. The project also calls for the drilling of 30 production wells and the creation of the necessary production infrastructure, as well as social and residential facilities. The total investment is estimated at approximately $5 billion.