Uzbekneftegaz to introduce advanced drilling technologies with SLB, CNPC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Uzbekneftegaz is preparing to introduce directional and horizontal drilling technologies in cooperationwith U.S.-based energy technology company SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to increase production from existing wells, the company said on October 27.

SLB provides oilfield technologies and services, including directional drilling, well construction and production optimization. The company operates in more than 100 countries and supports oil and gas producers across the energy value chain. China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is a major Chinese state-owned energy company whose operations cover oil and gas exploration and production, refining, pipeline transportation and oilfield engineering services.

According to preliminary estimates by Uzbekneftegaz, the introduction of directional and horizontal drilling could increase daily production from individual wells by 50%-60% compared with conventional vertical drilling. However, actual results will depend on geological conditions and the implementation of the technologies.

To support production at existing fields, Uzbekneftegaz is also purchasing 35 small compressors worth $78.5 million. Seven units have been delivered, and installation is underway.

The expansion of drilling capacity and the adoption of advanced technologies are aimed at replenishing Uzbekistan’s hydrocarbon reserves and improving output from existing fields. The results will depend on exploration success, the timely deployment of equipment and the ability to translate technological upgrades into sustained production gains.