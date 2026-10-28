Azerbaijan joins Mecca Convention on anti-corruption cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan has joined the Mecca Convention, Assistant for Special Assignments at the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Tugay Rahimli, told reporters on the sidelines of the Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the convention establishes a legal framework for international cooperation among law enforcement agencies engaged in the fight against corruption.

"This convention facilitates the exchange of information and the sharing of best practices. It enables the implementation of joint investigative measures, mutual legal assistance, as well as the identification, confiscation, and recovery of assets obtained through corruption," Rahimli remarked.

According to him, the Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the OIC Member States is being held in Baku, hosted by the Prosecutor General's Office. The meeting brings together over 250 participants representing 46 member and observer states, as well as 8 international organizations.

"The primary objective of today's meeting is to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against corruption, facilitate the exchange of information and best practices, and ensure the recovery of assets obtained through corruption.

We are confident that today's meeting will strengthen international cooperation among the anti-corruption agencies of the member states and contribute to enhancing our joint efforts," he added.