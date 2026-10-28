OIC officials call for stronger anti-corruption cooperation at Baku meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Participants in the third high-level meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies responsible for combating corruption in member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Baku, stressed the importance of expanding international cooperation and the exchange of experience and information, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Representatives of Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Oman and Senegal spoke to journalists about the significance of the meeting, praising Azerbaijan for its organization and hospitality.

Lassane Compaore, State Controller General at Burkina Faso’s Supreme Authority for State Control and Fight against Corruption, welcomed the third ministerial meeting on behalf of his country’s authorities and delegation.

“We welcome the holding of this third meeting. The first meeting took place in Jeddah, while the second was held in Doha two years ago. This initiative serves to unite the efforts of different countries in the fight against corruption. In this regard, we are proud to be in Baku. We have received a very warm welcome here and greatly appreciate Azerbaijan’s hospitality,” Compaore said.

Imed Hazgui, head of Tunisia's High Committee for Administrative and Financial Control (HCCAF), said the Baku meeting offered an important opportunity to advance cooperation among Islamic countries in combating corruption and recovering assets.

“During the meeting, we discussed ways to accelerate the entry into force of the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention and develop mechanisms for cooperation in combating corruption and recovering assets. We also considered prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between states and possible areas for further engagement,” he said.

Hazgui added that the event was also valuable for sharing best practices and discussing effective ways to counter emerging risks and threats.

“Criminal groups are increasingly using new technologies and artificial intelligence to evade punishment and conceal assets. This creates new threats for states,” he said.

Zahra bint Mohammed Redha Al Lawati, Deputy Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority for the Audit of Authorities, Investments and Companies, said the meeting was particularly important for advancing the implementation of the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention. She highlighted the need to strengthen cross-border information exchange, mutual legal assistance, the tracing and recovery of assets, and coordination among law enforcement agencies.

“Our priority is to translate international commitments into practical mechanisms and measurable results, strengthen institutional capacity and protect public funds,” the Omani representative said.

According to her, effective anti-corruption systems should combine preventive measures, risk-based oversight, early detection and law enforcement.

Al Lawati also thanked the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan for the high standard of organization and warm hospitality.

“Baku is a beautiful and vibrant city where a rich cultural heritage meets modern development. The warmth of its people made this visit particularly memorable,” she added.

Moustapha Ka, head of Senegal’s National Office for the Fight against Fraud and Corruption (OFNAC), also expressed his appreciation for Azerbaijan’s hospitality and Baku’s cultural richness. He said Senegal was represented at the meeting by a five-member delegation.

“In addition to our professional discussions, we visited tourist attractions and historical monuments. Baku is a very modern city that has also preserved its historical monuments, history and culture. The cultural richness of the Azerbaijani people, particularly their hospitality, left a very positive impression on us,” Ka said.

The OFNAC head also spoke about anti-corruption reforms in Senegal, saying that the issue had become a priority following the democratic transfer of power in the country in 2024. He said measures were being taken to establish a legal framework aligned with international standards and build strong institutions with broad powers.

Ka said the agency he leads conducts investigations, receives asset declarations from public officials required to submit them, and carries out public awareness campaigns.

“We investigate reported cases of corruption to identify those responsible and bring them before the competent courts. We have also established a mechanism that allows anyone with information about corruption to report it to OFNAC,” he added.