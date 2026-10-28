Uzbek fintech Click adds Apple Pay to online payment platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Uzbek fintech company Click introduced Apple Pay on Oct. 28, allowing customers to pay on partner websites using eligible Visa and Mastercard cards linked to Apple Wallet.

According to Click, customers can select Apple Pay at checkout without manually entering their card details. Transactions are authenticated through Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, alongside a unique, one-time security code.

Businesses using Click’s payment integration can enable the service without establishing a separate technical connection with Apple. Once activated, Apple Pay becomes available alongside other payment methods on the company’s payment page.

“We wanted to make enabling Apple Pay as simple as possible for both users and businesses. Partners do not need to turn the launch of a new payment method into a separate technical project — Click takes care of that part,” said Ulugbek Rustamov, CEO and co-founder of Click.

Apple Pay is Apple’s digital payment service that allows users to make purchases on compatible devices without entering card details manually. It uses device authentication and tokenization to protect payment information.

To use Apple Pay, customers must add a supported card to Apple Wallet. Card availability depends on the participating bank or card issuer.

Click serves more than 25 million users in Uzbekistan. In 2024, the company expanded its platform into a super app, incorporating payment services alongside insurance, logistics, automotive services, and philanthropy. In January 2026, it launched Cleo, an artificial intelligence-powered assistant.