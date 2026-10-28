Azerbaijan hopes to ratify Mecca Convention soon, prosecutor general says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan hopes that the Mecca Convention (Maccah al-Mukarramah), which Azerbaijan has joined, will be ratified in the near future, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters on the sidelines of the Third Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He said that once the document is ratified, its provisions will be incorporated into Azerbaijani legislation.

"Within the framework of the third high-level meeting of anti-corruption authorities from the OIC member states, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, along with other countries, the convention was signed. We hope that the document will be ratified in the near future, after which its provisions will be implemented into Azerbaijani legislation," noted Aliyev.

The prosecutor general mentioned that Azerbaijan played an active role in the drafting and adoption of the convention, which provides for cooperation in the fight against corruption within the framework of the OIC. The country was also represented at both of the previous high-level meetings.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s accession to the convention at this particular time is of great significance.

"In the coming years, Azerbaijan will hold the chairmanship of the OIC. I hope that during this period, we will continue our effective cooperation with the member states across all areas, including the fight against corruption," the prosecutor general remarked.

Aliyev emphasized that the signing of the convention serves as further evidence of President Ilham Aliyev’s political will to combat corruption.

"Azerbaijan has joined both UN conventions and various other regional and international agreements in this field. The Makkah Convention represents a new platform for the fight against corruption. I believe that our efforts within the framework of this platform will also be successful," he added.