Azerbaijan awards Russian prosecutor general medal marking prosecutor's office centenary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan has been awarded Azerbaijan’s “100th Anniversary of the Prosecutor’s Office” medal, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The award was presented on Thursday during a bilateral meeting between Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and Alexander Gutsan.

Aliyev noted that the prosecution authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia had established business relations and developed high-level ties.

He emphasized the importance of further developing cooperation, strengthening mutual trust, and upholding security and the rule of law.

“The discussions held today and the agreements reached will enable us to further strengthen our cooperation for the well-being of our peoples, societies and states,” Aliyev said.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Gutsan also noted that Azerbaijan and Russia share a common history and friendly ties between their prosecution authorities, which continue to grow stronger year by year.

“Azerbaijan and Russia share a common history, similar structures of prosecution authorities and friendly relations that grow stronger year by year. I believe that through joint efforts, we will be able to resolve both simple and complex issues,” the Russian prosecutor general emphasized.

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