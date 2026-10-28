Azerbaijan and NATO discuss development of military cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Deputy Commander of Azerbaijan Air Force – Air Combat Commander, Major General Zaur Rustamov met with Assistant Chief of Staff for Military Cooperation at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Brigadier General Theodoros Stefou.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, held within NATO Evaluation Level-2 (NEL-2) for a pair of Mi-17-1V helicopters of the Azerbaijan Air Force, conducted under NATO’s Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Programme, the sides discussed current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-NATO military cooperation.

The meeting featured presentations on the joint activities, the units’ training level, and the assigned tasks.

It was emphasized that such events are of great importance in enhancing training level for peacekeeping operations, strengthening interoperability, and expanding the exchange of experience.

Then an extensive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.

Following the meeting, the guests visited the training area, reviewed the units’ equipment and evaluated its compliance with NATO standards and requirements.