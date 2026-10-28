7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue concludes in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The closing ceremony of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue took place, Trend's correspondent reports.

The ceremony was attended by Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and UN Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia; Minister of Culture Adil Karimli; officials from the countries and organizations participating in the forum; as well as other guests, cultural figures, and members of the public.

Speakers at the event emphasized that the panel discussions and plenary sessions held as part of the forum played an important role in strengthening global peace, mutual understanding, and intercultural integration.

In addition, it was noted that against the backdrop of growing global tensions and ideological conflicts, this prestigious platform hosted by Azerbaijan makes an invaluable contribution to building bridges between different civilizations and preserving religious and cultural diversity.

In closing, gratitude was expressed to President Ilham Aliyev and the government of Azerbaijan for the high standard of the forum’s organization.

Following the speeches, the ceremony continued with a cultural program.

A visit by participants in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to Karabakh is scheduled for tomorrow.