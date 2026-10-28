Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO sign new cooperation agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. On October 28, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO. They recalled that the Foundation received the Hamdan-ICESCO Prize in 2025 in recognition of its projects in education and social support across the Islamic world and other countries. It was also emphasized that the Foundation had consistently attached particular importance to education and social welfare throughout its activities.

In this regard, the sides highlighted the importance of the memorandum providing for the exchange of experience and implementation of joint projects in culture, science, education and the promotion of modern technologies. They also noted the agreement signed in 2025 on projects aimed at empowering women affected by conflict and promoting their social inclusion in three regions of Burkina Faso and Niger.

Following the meeting, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO signed a new cooperation agreement providing for the implementation of several major projects.

One of the projects envisages the next presentation of the Natavan Heritage Excellence Award. Established jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO, the award aims to promote and share best practices in the protection and management of tangible cultural heritage.

Another area of cooperation under the new agreement is the implementation of a regional project entitled “Peace Through Culture and Development in West Africa”. Covering Togo, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire, the project will focus on fostering intercultural dialogue, preserving cultural heritage, strengthening institutional and professional capacities, and actively involving young people and women in these efforts.

The agreement also provides for the continuation of the Artificial Intelligence Index (AI Index) in the Islamic world, launched in Baku in 2025. A ministerial-level meeting is planned to discuss progress in this area and develop cooperation on artificial intelligence among countries of the Islamic world.