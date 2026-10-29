Uzbekneftegaz, Belarusian firms discuss equipment supplies, modernization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz has discussed potential cooperation with Belarusian companies on equipment supplies, production modernization and digitalization of industrial facilities on October 28 in Tashkent.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the discussions took place at a meeting involving Farid Muminov, deputy chairman of the board of Uzbekneftegaz, and Aleksandr Ogorodnikov, Belarus’ ambassador to Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbekneftegaz, the parties discussed ways to introduce modern technologies, improve production efficiency and develop promising joint projects.

Particular attention was given to proposals from Belarusian companies to supply technological equipment and introduce modern technical solutions tailored to the operational needs of Uzbekneftegaz’s production facilities.

Moreover, the meeting addressed opportunities to modernize production capacity, improve technological processes and deploy advanced equipment across the company’s operations.

Digitalization was another focus of the discussions. The parties considered the automation of industrial facilities, the introduction of monitoring systems and measures to improve production management efficiency.

They also exchanged views on potential cooperation with Belarusian manufacturers of industrial equipment and specialized machinery. To assess the suitability of their products for use at Uzbekneftegaz facilities, the parties proposed exchanging technical specifications, product catalogs and commercial offers.

Uzbekistan has made modernization, digitalization and operational efficiency key priorities in its oil and gas sector as it seeks to strengthen energy security and maintain stable production. In January 2026, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called for wider adoption of modern technologies, digitalization of production processes and increased efficiency at Uzbekneftegaz. The company is also pursuing measures to expand geological exploration, improve existing fields and introduce advanced technical solutions in cooperation with international partners.