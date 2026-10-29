KazMunayGas, Türkiye's Nakkas Holding discuss energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Türkiye's Nakkas Holding have discussed potential cooperation in investment, hydrocarbon exploration, transportation and processing, petroleum product sales, renewable energy and sustainable aviation fuel, according to KMG press service.

The issues were discussed at a meeting in Ankara between KMG Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khassenov and Nakkas Holding Chairman of the Board Ramazan Öztürk.

Khassenov outlined KMG's key priorities, including expanding Kazakhstan's resource base, improving production efficiency, diversifying export routes, modernizing refining capacity, and introducing sustainable development principles and energy-efficient solutions.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to actively cooperate in key areas to support the development of the energy sectors of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

Nakkas Holding is a Turkish group headquartered in Istanbul that brings together more than 20 companies operating in oil and petroleum products, renewable energy, industrial investment and mining. The group has more than 40 years of experience in these sectors.

The holding includes ALPET, which operates a network of fuel stations and fuel terminals, and owns a stake in a fuel terminal in Antalya on the Mediterranean coast. Through its subsidiary Saves Enerji, the group also develops renewable energy projects.