Uzbekistan, Canada's Arras Minerals discuss copper and gold exploration

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Uzbekistan and Canadian mineral exploration company Arras Minerals Corp. are exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in the mining sector, with a focus on geological exploration and prospective copper and gold deposits at a meeting on October 28 in Tashkent.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the discussions took place between Shokhrukh Gulamov, deputy minister of investment, industry and trade of Uzbekistan, and Timothy Barry, CEO of Arras Minerals Corp.

During the meeting, the parties discussed potential areas of cooperation in mining and mineral exploration, including opportunities to advance geological exploration activities in Uzbekistan.

Following the talks, the sides outlined practical steps to further develop the agreements reached during the meeting and advance cooperation between the Uzbek government and the Canadian company.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan’s efforts to attract foreign investment and expand international cooperation in the mining industry, particularly in the exploration and development of mineral resources. Copper and gold are among the commodities of interest in geological exploration, while partnerships with international companies can provide access to technical expertise and exploration capabilities.

Arras Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company established in 2021 and headquartered in Vancouver. The company focuses on identifying and exploring prospective copper and gold deposits.