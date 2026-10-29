Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 29.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 5 currencies fell compared to October 28.
The official rate for $1 stood at 1,867,928 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,080,841 rials. On October 28, the euro was priced at 2,077,548 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 29
|
Rial on October 28
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,867,928
|
1,864,200
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
2,484,633
|
2,481,829
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2,250,118
|
2,249,491
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
188,218
|
187,656
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
201,466
|
199,753
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
278,401
|
277,958
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
19,607
|
19,617
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
508,626
|
507,611
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5,997,833
|
5,991,033
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
675,326
|
673,702
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1,180,431
|
1,180,886
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
238,093
|
237,634
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
4,854,244
|
4,845,635
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1,330,704
|
1,328,056
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1,049,910
|
1,061,284
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
112,042
|
112,321
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
37,480
|
37,442
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
23,100
|
23,149
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
513,167
|
512,143
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
123,272
|
123,031
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
15,308
|
15,280
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1,314,352
|
1,311,492
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
498,114
|
497,120
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
4,967,894
|
4,957,979
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1,456,101
|
1,455,529
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
1,505,664
|
1,504,088
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
56,218
|
56,110
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
890
|
888
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
1,224,847
|
1,225,472
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
290,441
|
290,378
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
280,201
|
279,620
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
5,530,268
|
5,521,445
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
458,192
|
456,019
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
1,389,976
|
1,405,488
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
2,634,595
|
2,629,337
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
2,080,841
|
2,077,548
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
410,314
|
408,518
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
720,152
|
718,453
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
102,764
|
102,805
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
28,873
|
28,702
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
634,810
|
632,490
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
1,098,781
|
1,096,588
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
2,920,589
|
2,917,302
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
202,746
|
202,583
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
533,942
|
532,981
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,106
|
2,108
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,080,841 rials and $1 costs 1,867,928 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3-3,03 million rials.