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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 29

Iran News 29 October 2026 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 29
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 29.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 5 currencies fell compared to October 28.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,867,928 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,080,841 rials. On October 28, the euro was priced at 2,077,548 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 29

Rial on October 28

1 US dollar

USD

1,867,928

1,864,200

1 British pound

GBP

2,484,633

2,481,829

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,250,118

2,249,491

1 Swedish króna

SEK

188,218

187,656

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

201,466

199,753

1 Danish krone

DKK

278,401

277,958

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,607

19,617

1 UAE Dirham

AED

508,626

507,611

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,997,833

5,991,033

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

675,326

673,702

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,180,431

1,180,886

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

238,093

237,634

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,854,244

4,845,635

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,330,704

1,328,056

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,049,910

1,061,284

1 South African rand

ZAR

112,042

112,321

1 Turkish lira

TRY

37,480

37,442

1 Russian ruble

RUB

23,100

23,149

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

513,167

512,143

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

123,272

123,031

1 Syrian pound

SYP

15,308

15,280

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,314,352

1,311,492

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

498,114

497,120

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,967,894

4,957,979

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,456,101

1,455,529

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,505,664

1,504,088

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

56,218

56,110

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

890

888

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,224,847

1,225,472

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

290,441

290,378

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

280,201

279,620

100 Thai baht

THB

5,530,268

5,521,445

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

458,192

456,019

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,389,976

1,405,488

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,634,595

2,629,337

1 euro

EUR

2,080,841

2,077,548

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

410,314

408,518

1 Georgian lari

GEL

720,152

718,453

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

102,764

102,805

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

28,873

28,702

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

634,810

632,490

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,098,781

1,096,588

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,920,589

2,917,302

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

202,746

202,583

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

533,942

532,981

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,106

2,108

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,080,841 rials and $1 costs 1,867,928 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3-3,03 million rials.

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