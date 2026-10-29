Mirziyoyev to attend Turkic States Summit in Türkiye on October 29-30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Türkiye on October 29-30 to attend the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, where leaders are expected to discuss expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, and other key sectors.



This was stated by the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the Uzbek president’s press service, the visit is taking place at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The summit will be held under the theme “Turkish Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action.”

The leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation within the organization, with a focus on trade and economic ties, investment, transport and logistics, culture, humanitarian affairs, tourism, environmental protection and education.

In addition, delegations will exchange views on key regional and international issues.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Ankara Declaration and a series of joint decisions and documents aimed at deepening mutually beneficial cooperation among OTS member states.

Uzbekistan and Türkiye maintain a strategic partnership with cooperation spanning trade, investment, industry, energy, transport and cultural ties. Both countries have sought to expand bilateral economic relations and promote joint investment projects, while regular high-level exchanges provide a framework for coordinating priorities and strengthening cooperation across Central Asia and the wider Turkic region.