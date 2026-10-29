Kazakhstan's Air Cargo to receive first Airbus A340 in November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's national cargo carrier Air Cargo expects to receive its first Airbus A340 cargo aircraft in November 2026, followed by a second in March 2027, Deputy Transport Minister Talgat Lastayev said at a government meeting, according to the government's press service.

Lastayev noted that the carrier had signed an aircraft supply agreement. Its fleet is expected to reach 10 aircraft in the future.

According to the Deputy Minister, Kazakhstan currently has 46 logistics centers, with plans to build 21 more by 2030. The country is also developing an international terminal network to attract transit cargo. Three terminals are already operational, while seven more projects are underway.

Road infrastructure development is also continuing, including the construction and modernization of highways and border crossing points.

"Construction of the Aral-Caspian highway began in August and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028. Preparatory work on the Kokshetau-Petropavlovsk section is underway this year, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027. The modernization of 37 road border crossing points is also continuing, with completion planned by the end of 2027," Lastayev said.

He added that Kazakhstan is also focusing on expanding its air transit capacity. Over the next three years, the country plans to modernize airport infrastructure, including runways and terminals, as well as develop aircraft refueling facilities and cargo terminals. Modernization of the air navigation system has also begun.

According to him, as part of the digitalization of the transport sector, Kazakhstan is integrating information systems through the unified intelligent E-Kolik platform. Its implementation is expected to enable paperless document processing, shorten clearance times, and improve transparency in cargo movements along entire routes.