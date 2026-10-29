Kazakhstan plans six grain projects with 5.8 million-tonne capacity by 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan plans to implement six major grain processing projects by 2029, bringing annual raw material processing capacity to 5.8 million tonnes, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said at a government meeting on implementing the Head of State's Address to the People of Kazakhstan, according to the government's press service.

The projects will focus on producing starch, gluten, bioethanol, amino acids, and other products.

"Six major projects are planned for implementation by 2029, with an annual raw material processing capacity of 5.8 million tonnes, producing starch, gluten, bioethanol, amino acids, and other products. Initial results have already been achieved: this year, the KazStarch plant was commissioned in the Turkestan region, while a project by Fufeng Group was launched in the Zhambyl region. Alongside the establishment of new production facilities, comprehensive work is underway to ensure raw material supplies, develop infrastructure, and bring the facilities to their designed capacity," the minister said.

Meanwhile, construction of dairy farms is continuing, and six full-cycle meat clusters are being developed.

A total of 99 dairy farm projects have received financing, with a combined capacity of more than 600,000 tonnes of milk per year. By the end of this year, the operating farms are expected to reach 70% of their designed capacity, with full capacity planned for next year.

Work is also underway to launch six meat clusters, which will provide for the development of feedlots with a total capacity of 130,000 head of cattle and the production of 26,000 tonnes of meat.

To expand markets for domestic agricultural products, Kazakhstan is also developing a network of agricultural logistics centers and facilitating sales of products from small-scale producers through online marketplaces.