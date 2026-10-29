Turkmen parliament speaker says Dushanbe forum can boost regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Chairperson of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova has said that the 4th Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States in Dushanbe could give fresh impetus to regional cooperation and sustainable development.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan today.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the forum, Gulmanova expressed confidence that the meeting would promote regional prosperity, strengthen interparliamentary relations, and encourage the exchange of experience in parliamentary participation in socioeconomic development.

“Furthermore, it was emphasized that, thanks to the efforts and consistent support of the Heads of State, international-level gatherings - such as the Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States - create new opportunities to further intensify multifaceted cooperation within the region and to coordinate the efforts of parliaments in ensuring sustainable development,” ,” the press release quoted Gulmanova as saying.

The forum, held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, under the theme “For Unity, Security and Prosperity of Central Asia,” also highlighted the role of dialogue among women in the region, youth forums, scientific conferences, and cultural and sporting events in promoting peace and regional security.

According to the press release, Gulmanova thanked the National Assembly of Tajikistan for organizing the forum.