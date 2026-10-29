Kazakhstan signs deal for 72 MW hydropower cascade in Turkestan region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and Kazakh South Hydro Power LLP have signed an agreement on a project to build a regional water supply pipeline with a cascade of hydropower plants in the Turkestan region, according to the ministry.

The project is expected to provide quality drinking water to more than 1 million residents of the Kazygurt, Saryagash, Keles, Maktaaral and Zhetysay districts of the Turkestan region. The hydropower cascade is also expected to help reduce the region's energy deficit, with a planned capacity of 72 MW.

The agreement sets out the water consumption volumes required for the facility's efficient operation and establishes timelines for the investment and operational phases of the project. It also provides for the subsequent transfer of the 54.7-kilometer main water pipeline to state ownership free of charge.

The planned pipeline and hydropower cascade have been included in Kazakhstan's list of strategic water facilities. The project is expected to have a 90% domestic content share during construction.

"Today, we have signed an important strategic document. The implementation of this project will make a significant contribution to improving the quality of life of the population and developing the Turkestan region. Additional energy capacity will also make it possible to implement the tasks set by the Head of State in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan more efficiently and without harming the environment," Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.