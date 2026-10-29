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Azerbaijan's Central Bank to announce next rate decision on Dec. 23

Azerbaijan News 29 October 2026 10:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to announce next rate decision on Dec. 23
Photo: Trend News Agency
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce its next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor on December 23, 2026.

The Central Bank said that decisions on the interest rate corridor for the remainder of the year would be based on inflation forecasts, trends in key macroeconomic indicators and developments in the foreign exchange market.

“Taking into account uncertainties in the global environment and the extent to which they are transmitted to the domestic economy, macroeconomic forecasts will continue to be assessed under several scenarios,” the CBA said.

Earlier today, the CBA Board decided to keep all parameters of the interest rate corridor unchanged. The key interest rate remains at 6.5%, while the lower and upper bounds remain at 5% and 7.5%, respectively.

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