AzInTelecom’s digital signature infrastructure successfully passed international WebTrust for CA audit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. AzInTelecom LLC, a company of AZCON Holding, has successfully completed the internationally recognized WebTrust for Certification Authorities (WebTrust for CA) audit. The independent assessment confirmed that the company’s digital signature infrastructure and its security and management processes comply with international standards.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada), WebTrust for CA is an internationally recognized audit standard for certification authorities. As part of the audit, independent auditors conducted a comprehensive assessment of AzInTelecom’s information security management systems, cryptographic key management practices, and operational processes.

“Our primary objective is to build a robust and trusted infrastructure that supports the digital transformation of government and business processes while enabling the expansion of reliable electronic services. The successful completion of this independent audit further strengthens AzInTelecom’s position as a trusted technology partner in both local and international markets and lays the foundation for new opportunities for cooperation,” said Ruslan Dadayev, Head of the Information Security Department at AzInTelecom.

The successful completion of the WebTrust for CA audit provides additional assurance to corporate clients, government institutions, and individual users regarding the security, confidentiality, and reliability of AzInTelecom’s digital signature services. It also reinforces the company’s position as a trusted partner that meets international requirements in the field of digital signatures.

By continuously enhancing its digital services in line with international standards, AzInTelecom contributes to the wider adoption of secure electronic services, the advancement of Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem, and the country’s development as a regional digital hub.