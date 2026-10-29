Kazakhstan's Aktau port issues $44 million in coupon bonds on AIX

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's International Sea Trade Port of Aktau JSC has issued coupon bonds worth $44 million on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), according to the official placement terms.

The issuance comprises 44,000 unsecured coupon bonds (ISIN: KZQ000000835), each with a nominal value of $1,000. The bonds were issued on October 28, 2026, in accordance with the applicable legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The maturity date is set for December 5, 2028.

The placement was carried out under a large-scale liquidity management program established by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the national railway company, with a total volume of up to 2.2457 trillion tenge ($4.9 billion). KTZ acted as the applicant on behalf of the issuer. SkyBridge Invest served as the issuer's adviser for the transaction.

Under the approved terms, the bonds carry a fixed annual coupon rate of 5.5%. Coupon payments are made semiannually, except for the first and final periods. The bonds were placed at 100% of their nominal value.

An application has been submitted for admission of the securities to the AIX Official List and their trading on the exchange.

The issuance is intended to further strengthen the financial stability and expand the infrastructure capabilities of Aktau port, a key Kazakh port on the Caspian Sea.

The seaport of Aktau is located on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea at the intersection of several international transport corridors, which allows for the transportation of dry cargo, crude oil, and petroleum products from east to west, from north to south, and back to Iran, Türkiye, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan.

The tenge equivalent of the program's total volume was converted at the National Bank of Kazakhstan's exchange rate of $1 = 457.09 tenge as of October 29, 2026.