Tajikistan, Turkmenistan parliament speakers meet in Dushanbe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Speaker of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, Rustam Emomali, has met with the Chairperson of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her working visit to Dushanbe.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan. The meeting took place ahead of the 4th Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States.

In the course of the meeting, Gulmanova thanked the Tajik side for the invitation to attend the forum and for the warm welcome extended to the Turkmen delegation.

“The parties noted that, thanks to the efforts of the heads of state, friendly relations between the two countries are steadily developing. They emphasized that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres is being strengthened on a bilateral basis, including within the framework of prominent international organizations,” the report noted.

Gulmanova emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan and thanked the country for co-sponsoring a number of important resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan at international organizations.

The parties also stressed the importance of continuing to support each other’s initiatives at international parliamentary platforms, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Gulmanova invited Emomali and representatives of the Tajik parliament to attend the third Ashgabat Conference on “Promoting International Law for Dialogue, Trust and Security within the OSCE,” a meeting of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly Council during Turkmenistan’s 2026 CIS chairmanship, and the third meeting of parliamentary leaders of the Group of Friends of Neutrality, which will be held in a hybrid format.