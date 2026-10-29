IRGC says U.S. MQ-1 drone shot down east of Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A U.S. MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down about an hour ago east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said the drone was the 14th MQ-1 UAV to have been shot down.

According to the statement, the drone was downed by Iran’s new air defense system east of the Strait of Hormuz, opposite the Sirik district of Hormozgan Province.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, U.S. forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such U.S. action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.