Azerbaijan's non-oil budget revenues rise 9.3% to $9.64B in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues from the non-oil and gas sector in the period from January through September 2026 totaled 16.38 billion manat ($9.64 billion), an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period last year.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance, non-oil and gas revenues accounted for 55.9% of total state budget revenues.

In addition, it is noted that compared to January–September 2025, their share increased by 4.5 percentage points.

“Revenues from the non-oil and gas sector exceeded the forecast by 161.9 million manat ($95.25 million), or 1%. Compared to the same period in 2025, they increased by 1.388 billion manat ($820 million), or 9.3%.

Within the structure of non-oil and gas revenues, 63% or 10.32 billion manat ($6.07 billion) came from tax authorities. Another 30.4%, or 4.97 billion manat ($2.92 billion), came from customs authorities.

Revenues from paid services provided by organizations funded from the state budget totaled 543.2 million manat ($319.58 million), or 3.3% of non-oil and gas revenues. Other revenues totaled 493.7 million manat ($290.45 million) (3%), while revenues from the leasing of state property amounted to 43.2 million manat ($25.42 million) (0.3%)," the ministry said in a statement.