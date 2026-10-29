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Azerbaijan's oil, gas budget revenues exceed forecast by 5.1% in nine months

Azerbaijan News 29 October 2026 12:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's oil, gas budget revenues exceed forecast by 5.1% in nine months
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Revenues to Azerbaijan’s state budget from the oil and gas sector in the period from January through September 2026 totaled 12.9 billion manat ($7.59 billion), exceeding the forecast by 625.5 million manat ($367.9 million), or 5.1%.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance, 25.5% of the state budget’s oil and gas revenues, or 3.3 billion manat ($1.9 billion), came from tax authorities.

Another 74.5% or 9.62 billion manat ($5.6 billion) came from a transfer from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

"At the same time, the amount of the transfer from SOFAZ decreased by 1.23 billion manat ($732.5 million), or 11.4%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Within the structure of oil and gas revenues collected by tax authorities, 39.4% or 1.3 billion manat ($764.7 million) consisted of relevant taxes paid by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Another 46.6%, or 1.53 billion manat ($899.9 million), came from income tax related to the Shah Deniz gas condensate project, while 14%, or 461.1 million manat ($271.2 million), came from income tax related to the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli project," the ministry reported.

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