QazaqGaz conducts helium surveys, seismic exploration in western Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. QazaqGaz, a portfolio company of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund, is conducting seismic exploration and geochemical surveys in the West Kazakhstan region, Samruk-Kazyna said.

The company has completed a helium survey using digital geochemistry at 3,020 physical points and is using the results to conduct 2D seismic exploration using the common-depth-point (CDP) method at the Saralzhan contract area.

The total planned length of the seismic survey is 507 linear kilometers. Field testing and methodological work is currently underway to determine the optimal parameters for the seismic survey. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

In parallel, QazaqGaz is conducting geochemical surveys covering 22,500 physical points at the Caspian GIN-1 site.

The method is based on measuring helium concentrations in soil gas and makes it possible to identify geochemical anomalies. The regional survey covers 12,000 physical points and helps identify areas for further study, while the detailed survey covers 10,500 points and is intended to refine the boundaries and characteristics of the identified anomalies.

QazaqGaz has become the first company in Kazakhstan to introduce high-precision helium surveying as part of digital geochemistry. According to the company, the technology has demonstrated its effectiveness in the operations of leading international companies. The results of the geochemical surveys will be analyzed alongside geological and geophysical data.

2D seismic exploration is also planned at the Caspian GIN-1 site and will be carried out in two stages.

Combining helium surveys with seismic exploration is expected to help refine promising exploration targets and improve the efficiency of further geological exploration, including the drilling of productive exploration wells.

The work is being carried out by QazaqGaz's subsidiary, Razvedka i Dobycha QazaqGaz LLP.