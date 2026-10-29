Turkmenistan, UAE discuss cooperation within international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Turkmenistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed bilateral cooperation and engagement within international organizations.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Alhay Hamad Khamis Alhameli, held in Ashgabat today.

In the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed current aspects of Turkmenistan-UAE cooperation both bilaterally and within regional and international frameworks.

The diplomats also discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged views on developing cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation is an important part of Turkmenistan-UAE relations, with Emirati companies active in the country's energy sector and exploring opportunities in other industries.

Dragon Oil, which has operated in Turkmenistan since 2000, has invested approximately $12 billion in the country, with cumulative oil production exceeding 490 million barrels. The company is seeking to extend its partnership with Turkmenistan beyond 2035, when its current production-sharing agreement expires.

In parallel, XRG, the international investment arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has expressed interest in expanding its investment activities in Turkmenistan's gas sector and is involved in the development of the offshore gas condensate field in Block 1.

Cooperation is also being explored in other sectors. In September, Turkmenistan and UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Neopharma discussed potential supplies of medicines, professional exchanges, technology transfer and opportunities to develop production capacity. In June, the UAE ambassador to Turkmenistan held talks with Ojar Asia, a local road construction and infrastructure company, on possible cooperation in construction and infrastructure projects.